Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Demonâ€™s Souls to go on sale as part of Days of Play 2021

Sony is also offering a free online multiplayer weekend on May 22nd and 23rd

May 18, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Ghost of Tsushima Jin

Sony will launch its Days of Play sale on the PlayStation Store and participating retailers on May 26th, offering discounts on a variety of games for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR.

This isn’t a complete list of games and items that will be on sale, and prices haven’t been disclosed by Sony yet.

PlayStation 4 games

  • Death Stranding
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    Predator: Hunting Grounds
    Sackboy: A Big Adventure
    The Last of Us Part II

PlayStation 5 games

  • Demonâ€™s Souls
    Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition
    Sackboy: A Big Adventure
    The Nioh Collection

Additionally, Sony is offering a free online multiplayer weekend on May 22nd and 23rd, where you can get more out of your games by playing any online mode without having a PlayStation Plus membership.

You can find more information about PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021, here.

Source: PlayStation

