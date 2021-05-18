Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Demonâ€™s Souls to go on sale as part of Days of Play 2021

Sony will launch its Days of Play sale on the PlayStation Store and participating retailers on May 26th, offering discounts on a variety of games for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR.
This isn’t a complete list of games and items that will be on sale, and prices haven’t been disclosed by Sony yet.
PlayStation 4 games
- Death Stranding
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Predator: Hunting Grounds
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
The Last of Us Part II
PlayStation 5 games
- Demonâ€™s Souls
Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
The Nioh Collection
Additionally, Sony is offering a free online multiplayer weekend on May 22nd and 23rd, where you can get more out of your games by playing any online mode without having a PlayStation Plus membership.
You can find more information about PlayStation’s Days of Play 2021, here.
Source: PlayStation
Comments