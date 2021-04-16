You can try out Resident Evil Village for free ahead of its May 7 release

Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom recently unveiled plans for the future of the Resident Evil franchise during its showcase on Thursday.
With Resident Evil Village set to drop on May 7th, Capcom is releasing multiple demos playable in three different windows of availability.
The demos let gamers explore the titular ‘Villageâ€™ and â€˜Castle Dimitrescuâ€™ areas for 30 minutes each. These are more extensive demos than the ‘Maiden’ preview that released exclusively on PS5 in January. Pre-downloads for the new demos are available now, so check the timing below to see when you can get your hands on the game:
30-minute demo (PS5 and PS4)
Village: Available on April 17th at 8pm ET/5pm PT till 4am/1am ET on April 18th
Castle: Available on April 24th at 8pm ET/5pm PT till 4am/1 am ET on April 25th
60-minute demo (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia)
Village and Castle: Available on May 1st at 8pm ET/5pm pT till 8pm ET/5pm PT on May 2nd.
Additionally, Capcom revealed that Sony and Microsoftâ€™s current-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, will be able to run the game at 4K HDR/60 FPS with Ray Tracing off. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S supports a maximum of 1440p HDR/45 fps.
To determine output resolution and expected framerate for your console, check the image below:
Capcom also released a trailer for its highly anticipated Netflix series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, releasing later this year. Check out the trailer below:
Resident Evil 4 is also getting a VR port exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 later this year.
Other news from the showcase includes the classic arcade-style Mercenaries Mode coming to Village and a collaboration event between Resident Evil and Dead by Daylight.
Face off against hordes of enemies, chain kill combos, and upgrade your arsenal to make your way through stages in a race against time. The Mercenaries returns in #REVillage! pic.twitter.com/fMvGrsEMql
— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 16, 2021
Image credit: Capcom
Source: Capcom
