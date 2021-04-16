The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Weâ€™ve scoured the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)
Ubisoftâ€™s beloved take on the Mario franchise is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. In one of the biggest surprises at E3 2017, Ubisoft revealed a collaboration with Nintendo in the form of Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Defying all odds, the game takes the XCOM formula and applies to the Mushroom Kingdom.Â
At 80 percent off its regular price, this is a must-buy if you own a Nintendo Switch.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $29.99
Anker Wireless Charger
Ankerâ€™s trusted wireless charger is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Weâ€™ve covered the Anker PowerWave charger before on this list, and this is another great price for the reliable Qi wireless charger.Â
If youâ€™re looking for a charger on a budget that can be taken with you when travelling, or just to blend into your home, this is worth a look for 25 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $15.99
Aukey Gaming Desk Mat
Aukeyâ€™s underrated gaming desk mat is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Just calling it a gaming desk mat has already sent some eyes rolling, but for those looking for a smooth glide on a fabric desk mat, the Aukey XL mat is a great budget option.
A popular choice for those looking for an anti-fraying mat in the style of the ones made by Corsair, this mat is 900mm by 400mm, giving you plenty of real estate for quick flicks in your game of choice.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $29.99
Yamaha True Wireless Earbuds
Yamahaâ€™s first true wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Though the TW-E3As may be Yamahaâ€™s entry into the wireless earbud space, the companyâ€™s dedication to quality shines through.
While they wonâ€™t be competing with top brands such as Jabra or Apple in terms of their aesthetic design, for 50 percent off their regular price, these Yamaha earbuds are definitely worth a look.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $69.99
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazonâ€™s best-selling tablet is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Fire HD 8 tablet is a budget tablet that delivers a lot of bang for its buck. Weâ€™ve covered the Fire HD 8 before on this list because itâ€™s a good option for those looking for their first tablet.Â
If you arenâ€™t playing the latest games, this tablet delivers a decent 1080p experience for streaming your favourite shows. And at $25 off, this Amazon tablet can be picked up for less than $100 as a second screen.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $84.99
