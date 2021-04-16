Leaked Fitbit Luxe tracker adds a dash of luxury

It appears Fitbit is about to release a new fitness tracker called the Luxe with a fashion-forward luxury design aimed at higher-end customers.
It’s not a full smartwatch and instead is a smaller fitness-focused wearable like the Fitbit Inspire 2. The leak says that the device will feature a stainless steel body with a silver, gold or black coating. The screen is also tipped to be OLED, which could mean it will be punchy and colourful. This would be a significant upgrade over the back and white display featured in the existing Inspire 2.
We can also likely expect several workout and sleep tracking features, and the leak from WinFuture also suggests the Luxe won’t feature GPS, so you’ll need your smartphone to track bike rides and runs.
The device looks quite thin like the existing Inspire 2, so it will also likely need a small band. The leak also shows off straps in a few colours, suggesting that Fitbit will sell several different types of bands to help users customize the wearable.
There’s no mention of when the Luxe is coming out or how much it will cost. However, since the Inspire 2 costs $129, I’d expect it to be above $150.
Source: WinFuture
