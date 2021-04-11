Clubhouse CEO says report about user data breach is ‘false’

Clubhouse CEO Paul Davidson says a report from Cyber News about a data breach affecting 1.3 million of users is false.
On April 10th, Cyber News published a report stating that the personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online. The personal information includes names, user IDs, Twitter and Instagram handles, numbers of followers, account creation dates and photo URLs.
The Verge reports that Davison was asked during a town hall meeting whether Clubhouse had faced a data breach, to which he responded “no.”
“No. This is misleading and false, it is a clickbait article, we were not hacked. The data referred to was all public profile information from our app. So the answer to that is a definitive no,” Davidson stated.
A few days ago, data from 500 million LinkedIn accounts was being sold online on a hacking forum. The data included LinkedIn usersâ€™ full names, email addresses, phone numbers, genders and more.
Last week, the personal information of 533 million Facebook users was leaked online. The leaked information included phone numbers, locations, past locations, birth dates and more.
Despite being an iOS-only platform, Clubhouse has seen immense growth over the past few months. Twitter launched its own clone of the platform with its Spaces feature, while Spotify, LinkedIn, Slack and Facebook are all working on their own versions.
Source: Cyber News, The Verge
