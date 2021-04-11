Unofficial renders offer first look at upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been posted online and offer a first look at the smartphone.
The renders were posted by OnLeaks. At first, the images display a phone that looks exactly like the Galaxy S21. However, upon closer inspection, the rear camera array is quite different.
The camera bump on the Galaxy S21 extends from the metal frame of the smartphone, but the camera bump on the Galaxy S21 FE is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel.
Further, the Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to be larger than the Galaxy S21. Although itâ€™ll have the same thickness, itâ€™s rumoured to be 4mm taller and 3.3mm wider than the Galaxy S21.
In terms of other specs, the smartphone is expected to have a 6.4-inch flat display and a single punch-hole selfie camera. Itâ€™ll also have a triple-camera setup at the back. The phone is also expected to launch in at least five colour variants.
The Galaxy S20 FE was a huge hit for Samsung because it included the best features of the Galaxy S20 with a lower price tag. If Samsung is able to pull off the same thing with the Galaxy S21 FE, it could have another successful launch.
The price and release date for the smartphone is still unknown, but weâ€™ll likely learn more in the coming months.
Image credit: OnLeaks
Source: OnLeaks
