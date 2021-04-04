PREVIOUS
News

Personal information of 533 million Facebook users leaks online

The leaked information includes phone numbers, locations, past locations, birth dates and more

Apr 4, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

0 comments

The personal information of 533 million Facebook users has been leaked and posted online in a forum for free.

The leak was discovered by Alan Gal, the CTO of Hudson Rock, a cybercrime intelligence firm on April 3rd. Gal notes that the leaked information includes phone numbers, locations, past locations, birth dates, email addresses and other personal data.

“All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for that account was leaked,” Gal tweeted.

The social media giant has acknowledged the breach in a statement sent to media but says that the data is old.

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019. We found and fixed this issue in August 2019,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Gal released information about the number of users affected by country and has revealed that 3,494,285 users in Canada were affected by the breach.

He notes that it’s possible for bad actors to use the leaked information for social engineering, scamming, hacking and marketing.

Source: Alon Gal (@UnderTheBreach)

Related Articles

News

Mar 28, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Facebook investing an additional $8 million to support Canadian journalism

News

Mar 30, 2021

11:38 AM EDT

Spotify acquires Clubhouse rival to launch its own competitor service

News

Mar 10, 2021

11:52 AM EST

Vulnerability in popular iPhone app ‘Call Recorder’ exposed recordings

Features

Mar 18, 2021

1:05 PM EDT

COVID-19 scams continue to target Canadians: here’s how to stay safe online

Comments