Google accidentally leaks Pixel Buds in new green colour

More information has leaked regarding Google’s next-generation Pixel Buds.
The search giant accidentally sent out an email to users that are part of a Nest mailing list that includes an image of a pair of Pixel Buds in a forest green colour instead of the current ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Quite Mint’ and ‘Almost Black.’
What’s unclear is if these new Pixel Buds are the successor to the Pixel Buds (2020) or if they’re the recently leaked, lower-cost Pixel Buds A. There’s also a possibility this is just a new Pixel Buds (2020) colour.
In other Pixel Buds-related news, Google recently acquired a company that works in the spatial audio space, hinting that its next-generation Pixel Buds could include the surround sound feature.
I’m leaning more towards these being the lower-priced Pixel Buds A since Google seems to be releasing less expensive hardware lately. While I originally thought that we wouldn’t see these earbuds until a Google I/O 2021, it looks like I could be wrong and we might see them revealed much sooner.
Image credit: 9to5GoogleÂ
Source: 9to5GoogleÂ
