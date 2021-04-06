PREVIOUS|
Google could be working on spatial audio for upcoming Pixel Buds

Cheaper Pixel Buds are reportedly on the way

Apr 6, 2021

1:59 PM EDT

Pixel Buds 2020 in charging case

It looks like Google could be looking to add spatial audio to the next version of its Pixel Buds wireless earbuds.

Protocol uncovered a recent U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing that reveals Google purchased Dysonics and its intellectual property back in December. Dysonics is known for working in the spatial audio industry, so this could indicate that Google plans to add the feature to new Pixel Buds.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Max feature surround sound spatial audio when connected to an iPhone 7 or newer smartphone that changes the direction of sound depending on the device’s placement.

Protocol says a software engineer that works at Dysonics also recently updated their Linkedin profile to indicate they’re now working “on a team that builds audio algorithms for a variety of Google’s hardware products.”

It’s also possible that Google could be planning to implement some spatial technology in a new Nest smart speaker or, less likely, a mixed reality headset.

Last week rumours appeared indicating Google is working on new Pixel Buds that are cheaper than the current Pixel Buds (2020) but that offer the same design and functionality.

Source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Via: ProtocolÂ 

