Magic: The Gathering Arena now available on Android and iOS

Magic: The Gathering Arena has launched on Android and iOS.
Developed by Wizards Digital Games Studio,Â Magic: The Gathering ArenaÂ is a digital version of Wizards of the West Coast’s popular card game. Magic: The Gathering ArenaÂ has been available on Mac and PC since 2019, while an Android version launched in early access earlier this year.
Notably, Magic: The Gathering ArenaÂ isn’t a pared-down version of MagicÂ ; it’s the full experience. That’s becauseÂ Arena offers all of Magic‘s mechanics and rulesets, on top of regular updates to keep up with the release of the physical card sets.
Like many mobile games,Â ArenaÂ is free-to-play with in-app purchases which, in this case, are used to purchase new booster packs.Â ArenaÂ also supports cross-play, so those on Android, iOS, PC and Mac can face off against one another.
Given that in-person card games have been made much more difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this could be a good alternative, especially on a tablet.
Comments