Warner Bros Canada will now offer Godzilla vs. Kong on PVOD alongside theatres

In a notable reversal, Warner Bros. Canada has announced that it will now releaseÂ Godzilla vs. KongÂ on premium video on demand (PVOD) alongside theatres when the film releases on March 31st.
The Globe and Mail arts and film editor Barry Hertz first reported on the news prior to Warner Bros. Canada’s press release.
Last week, WB Canada had confirmed that the anticipated monster film would only release in theatres this month without any streaming option, despite the fact that many theatres in Canada remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, U.S. consumers are able to stream the film on March 31st through the HBO Max service, which isn’t available in Canada, on top of theatrical viewings.
This year, Warner Bros. has offered three of its HBO Max/theatrical films on PVOD in Canada:Â The Little Things,Â Judas and the Black MessiahÂ andÂ Tom and Jerry. While a specific PVOD price hasn’t yet been confirmed for Godzilla vs. Kong, those other three films — as well asÂ Wonder Woman 1984Â in December — all cost $24.99 CAD for a 48-hour rental on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store.
Directed by Adam Wingard,Â Godzilla vs. KongÂ is a sequel to 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017’s Kong: Skull IslandÂ and features the long-awaited battle between Godzilla and King Kong. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd, Kyle Chandler, Eiza GonzÃ¡lez, Brian Tyree Henry and Rebecca Hall.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
