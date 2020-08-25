Fitbit unveils new ‘Sense’ smartwatch, Versa 3 and Inspire 2

Fitbit has announced a slew of new smartwatches and fitness trackers, including the new Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2.
The new Fitbit Sense marks the company’s first “advanced health” smartwatch, and it boasts several new features designed to give wearers a more complete picture of their well-being.
That includes a new stress management system, that uses the new EDA Scan app to measure electrodermal activity. According to Fitbit, electrodermal activity can indicate the body’s response to stress. Additionally, Fitbit will offer stress management tools to help users manage stress and mood.
Sense also brings advanced tools for monitoring the heart. For example, users can now check for signs of atrial fibrillation with a heart rhythm assessment with the Fitbit ECG app. Sense can also provide in-the-moment high and low heart rate notifications. Unfortunately, Fitbit says the ECG capabilities will be restricted to the U.S. at launch, pending FDA clearance. It’s also undergoing regulatory reviews in the E.U.
Finally, Sense also brings the ability to monitor skin temperature and notify users if it changes from the baseline range. These new feature accompany other Fitbit capabilities like built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, Active Zone Minutes, calls and notifications on the wrist and more.
Along with the new Fitbit Sense, the fitness wearable company showed off the new Fitbit Versa 3. The follow-up to last year’s Versa 2 offers new features, such as built-in GPS for real-time pace and distance during runs or rides. Versa 3 can also measure workout intensity with Active Zone Minutes.
For the most part, Versa 3 and Versa 2 offer very similar feature sets, including six days of battery life, 24/7 heart rate tracking, water-resistance up to 50m, sleep tracking and more. However, Versa 2 takes things up a notch with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (as opposed to just Alexa on the Versa 2), fast charging, Fitbit’s new ‘Infinity Band’ and the ability to take Bluetooth calls from your wrist.
Finally, Fitbit announced the new Fitbit Inspire 2, it’s slim fitness tracker. The biggest update here appears to be battery life, with Fitbit touting up to 10 days on the Inspire 2 compared to the Inspire and Inspire HR’s five days. Additionally, the Inspire 2 brings the tracker inline with some of Fitbit’s other standout features, including Active Zone Minutes and Heart Rate Zones.
Pre-orders for the new Fitbit device open on August 25th, and they will be available in late September, although the company didn’t provide an exact date. You can check out the pricing for Fitbit’s new watches and trackers below:
- Fitbit Sense: $429.95 (includes six months free Fitbit Premium)
- Fitbit Versa 3: $299.95
- Fitbit Inspire 2: $129.95 (includes 12 months free Fitbit Premium)
Accessories start at $44.95 for the Versa 3 and Sense, and $24.95 for the Inspire 2. You can learn more about the trackers on Fitbit’s website.
