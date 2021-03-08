New leak points to Apple holding March 23rd AirTags, iPad and AirPods event

The tech blogger shade war surrounding a possible March Apple event is endlessly entertaining.
According to a leak courtesy of “reputable Chinese leaker” Kang, as first reported by MacRumors, Apple plans to hold an event on March 23rd to launch its often-rumoured AirTags, new versions of the iPad and possibly even updated AirPods.
YouTuber Jon Prosser also quickly backed up the Twitter account’s claims, stating that he’s “hearing the same thing.”
Kang åº·æ€»: The OnePlus 9 new product launch event and Apple event are held on the same day.
It seems that the Apple event is on March 23rd.
â€” DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 8, 2021
Yep, hearing the same thing. Didnâ€™t know about the OnePlus event tho haha
â€” Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021
Though several semi-reputable leakers initially reported that an Apple event was set for March 16th, Bloomberg’s nearly always reliable Mark Gurman quickly dispelled that rumour, stating that a March 16th event wasn’t happening.
Kang says that Apple’s event will take place on March 23rd on the same day as the OnePlus 9’s reveal event. Previous rumours have indicated we’ll see a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, the more AirPods Pro-like third-generation AirPods and Apple’s often-rumoured Tile competitor, the AirTags.
There are also rumours pointing to a March 30th Apple event, which would also make sense given the company typically holds its keynotes on Tuesdays. Like all recent Apple events and nearly every tech keynote over the past year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if the tech giant does hold a keynote in March, it’ll be livestreamed and not in-person.
Source: @duanrui1205, @jon_prosser, MacRumorsÂ
