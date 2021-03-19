Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G and A32 5G will launch in Canada

Samsung has announced its Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G handsets earlier this week, and now the company has confirmed that these two devices will launch in Canada.
The Galaxy A52 5G is a pretty great offering for a mid-range handset thanks to its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. Additionally, the device features a 4,500mAh battery, a quad-camera setup and a Snapdragon 750G processor.
The Galaxy A32 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1600-pixel resolution. Furthermore, it includes a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, a quad-camera setup and a larger 5,000mAh battery.
It’s unclear when the Galaxy A52 5G and the A32 5G are coming to Canada or how much the smartphones will cost. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy A72 will not be released in Canada.
Comments