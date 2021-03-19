PREVIOUS|
AirPods and AirPods Pro on sale at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada

The Switch Lite also includes a free $25 gift card, but isn't on sale

Mar 19, 2021

1:56 PM EDT

Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro are one sale at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Beyond AirPods, the retailer has also discounted several Beats headphones and other tech.

On Saturday, March 20th and Sunday, March 21st, the AirPods Pro are on sale for $299 (down from $329) and include a free $75 Shoppers gift card. The 2nd-gen AirPods cost $199 (down from $269) and include a free $50 gift card.

Further, Apple’s Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are down to $199 (regularly 399) and the Solo3 model costs $149 (regularly $249). The Nintendo Switch Lite isn’t on sale, but it does come with a $25 gift card.

You can check out the rest of the deals in Shoppers Drug Mart’s latest flyer.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart

