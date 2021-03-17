Samsung has just unveiled its new mid-range ‘Awesome’ phones, including the Galaxy A52, the A52 5G and the A72.
These new mid-range handsets offer various features, including a quad-camera setup, Dolby Atmos speakers, IP67 water and dust resistance and a higher refresh rate.
The Galaxy A52, in particular, features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an ultra-wide 12-megapixel shooter, a 5-megapixel depth lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The handset also sports a 90Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of external storage. There’s also an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
Additionally, there’s the Galaxy A52 5G. It looks the same as the A52 and features many of the same specs, including its size, display and camera features. That said, it features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5G-capable processor.
Lastly, the Galaxy A72 is slightly different than the other offerings but still the same in other ways. The Galaxy A72 features 64-megapixel primary camera, an ultra-wide 12-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel macro lens.
Additionally, it sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and up to 8GB of RAM. The devices will also get three years of Android updates and four years of Samsung security updates as well.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information regarding Galaxy A series availability and Canadian pricing.
