PREVIOUS
News

Outage hit several Facebook services, including WhatsApp, Instagram [Update]

Mar 19, 2021

2:12 PM EDT

0 comments

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all experienced minor outages on Friday afternoon.

It’s not entirely clear what caused the issues, but reports circulated on Twitter indicating all three services experienced outages, with Instagram and WhatsApp hit the worst. Instagram, for example, won’t refresh content, while WhatsApp remains in a state of ‘connecting.’

In my testing, Messenger won’t send or load messages either, but I could post to Facebook. Other users report slow performance on these apps but not a total outage.

Downdetector.ca shows massive spikes in outage reports on all three services starting shortly after 1pm, but they appear to have come back online around 2:15pm.

Update 03/19/2021 at 2:17pm:Â Updated the post after the services appeared to come back online.

Source: Downtector.ca Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Feb 25, 2021

4:30 PM EST

[Update: Resolved] Xbox Live outage causing sign-in issues worldwide

News

Jan 3, 2021

12:44 PM EST

Facebook sees record highs for Messenger, WhatsApp usage over New Year’s Eve

News

Mar 18, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

WhatsApp drops support for iOS 9, now requires iPhone 5 or later model

News

Mar 8, 2021

11:45 AM EST

WhatsApp reportedly developing encrypted chat backup feature

Comments