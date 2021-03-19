Outage hit several Facebook services, including WhatsApp, Instagram [Update]

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all experienced minor outages on Friday afternoon.
It’s not entirely clear what caused the issues, but reports circulated on Twitter indicating all three services experienced outages, with Instagram and WhatsApp hit the worst. Instagram, for example, won’t refresh content, while WhatsApp remains in a state of ‘connecting.’
In my testing, Messenger won’t send or load messages either, but I could post to Facebook. Other users report slow performance on these apps but not a total outage.
Downdetector.ca shows massive spikes in outage reports on all three services starting shortly after 1pm, but they appear to have come back online around 2:15pm.
Update 03/19/2021 at 2:17pm:Â Updated the post after the services appeared to come back online.
Source: Downtector.ca Via: Engadget
