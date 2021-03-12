How to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards in Canada

The music industry’s biggest night of the year is nearly here.
On Sunday, March 14th, comedian Trevor Noah will host the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The show kicks off at 8pm ET and will feature on-stage performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS and Cardi B.
The ceremony was originally set to take place on January 31st, but was delayed a month-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Canada, you’ll be able to tune in once again through Rogers’ again through Citytv on TV orÂ Citytv.com.Â City’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the official Grammys Twitter page, will also offer updates on winners.
One hour before the actual ceremony begins, Citytv will air a ‘Pre-Show Party’ special hosted byÂ Breakfast Television‘s Dina Pugliese andÂ Cityline‘s Tracy Moore, featuring Canadian guests David Foster, JP Saxe, Sole Power and Northern Cree.
The GRAMMYs Pre-Show Party on @City_tv, featuring special guests: @officialdfoster, @jpsaxe, @SolePower and #NorthernCree #CitytvGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9COnBroHt3
— Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) March 12, 2021
Notably, 2021 marks the last year of Rogers’Â three-year deal to secure the exclusive Canadian rights to the Grammys in Canada. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether it will strike a new agreement to remain the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of the show in 2022 and beyond.
In terms of the artists being recognized, BeyoncÃ© leads the pack with nine nominations, while Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch have each earned six nods.
Canadian artists are mostly well represented as well, with Stratford, Ontario’s Justin Bieber and Toronto’s Drake earning four and three nods, respectively. Bieber is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ‘Intentions” — ft. Quavo’, Best Pop Solo Performance ‘Yummy,’ Best Pop Vocal Album ‘Changes’ and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘10,000 Hours’ by Dan + Shay ft. Bieber.
Drake, meanwhile, has been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ – Drake ft. Lil Durk, Best Rap Song for co-writing ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’, and Best Music Video ‘Life Is Good’ — Future ft. Drake\.
Other nominees include Montreal producer/recording artist Kaytranada (three nominations), engineer Shawn Everett (three nominations) and Canadian producer/songwriter Stephen Kozmeniuk (one nomination). You can find the full list of Canadian nominees here.
However, it’s worth noting that Toronto’s own The Weeknd was not nominated for any awards, despite major success last year with his After HoursÂ album and his ‘Blinding Lights’ song, in particular. Therefore, the Canadian singer-songwriter is boycotting the Grammys going forward, accusing The Recording Academy of having “secret committees” with their own agendas.
Who are you hoping to see take home awards? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: The Recording Academy
Comments