PREVIOUS|
News

Google’s ‘Nearby Share’ could soon get group transfer feature

You'll soon be able to share files with up to four people at once

Mar 12, 2021

11:53 AM EST

0 comments

A new line of recently discovered code hints that Google will soon make it possible for users to send content to four people at once using Android’s ‘Nearby Share’ feature.

Nearby Share is Google’s answer to Apple’s AirDrop that works on Chromebooks and Android smartphones. Unlike AirDrop, Nearby Share isn’t enabled by default on all Android devices, so you may need to navigate to the ‘Settings’ app to turn it on. You can find it in the ‘Bluetooth & Device connection’ subheading in Settings.

Currently, you can only send files to one person at a time, but according to Mishaal Rahman, XDA Developers’ editor-in-chief, the ability to send an item to four people is on the horizon. Through some tweaking, Rahman was able to get the feature partially working on his phone, suggesting that it will release sooner rather than later.

Right now, Nearby Share is pretty buried in the Settings of most Android devices, so hopefully, Google will continue to build on it until it becomes as ubiquitous as AirDrop.

Source: Mishaal Rahman

Related Articles

News

Mar 11, 2021

2:41 PM EST

Apple reportedly denies Parler’s re-entry into App Store

Reviews

Mar 12, 2021

12:45 PM EST

Microsoft Surface Duo Review: Living the two-screen dream

Deals

Mar 11, 2021

2:19 PM EST

Google Store offering up to $200 off on the Pixelbook Go

News

Jul 18, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Google could roll out Nearby Share to devices running Android 6 and up in August

Comments