Google Store offering up to $200 off on the Pixelbook Go

The Google Store is offering up to $200 off various Pixelbook Go models.
While the base $879 Intel Core m3 8GB RAM 64GB Pixelbook Go is not on sale, the following three models are discounted:
Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 128GB — $1049 (regularly $1149) [French keyboard option available for same price]
Intel Core i5 16GB RAM 128GB — $1199 (regularly $1349)
Intel Core i7 16GB RAM 265GB — $1199 (regularly $1349)
You can order the Pixelbook Go from Google’s online store here. For more on the Pixelbook Go, check out our review of the laptop.
