Apple reportedly denies Parler’s re-entry into App Store

Parler has been denied re-entry into Apple’s App Store after it was kicked off the platform following the U.S. Capitol riot.
When Apple removed the app, it had told Parler to change its moderation practices. Bloomberg reports that the tech giant has told the company that its latest community guidelines still don’t meet its standards.
“Simple searches reveal highly objectionable content, including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols,” the tech giant reportedly told Parler on February 25th.
“For these reasons your app cannot be returned to the App Store for distribution until it complies with the guidelines,” Apple stated.
The controversial social media app has tame moderation policies in comparison to other popular platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Its goal is that “removing users or user-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum.”
This approach has forced digital giants to take action against the app, as both Apple and Google banned the app from their stores and Amazon suspended its web hosting agreement with Parler.
Parler told The Verge in a statement that it has implemented new filtering mechanisms since it was banned in January.
“We have since engaged Apple to show them how we’ve incorporated a combination of algorithmic filters and human review to detect and remove content that threatens or incites violence,” the company said.
The company says it hopes to keep working with Apple to return to the App Store. However, it’s worth noting that Parler has cut ties with three of its iOS app developers.
