Fitbit’s kid-focused Ace 3 fitness tracker is now available for pre-order in Canada

Following a few leaks last week, Fitbit announced its new Ace 3 fitness tracker for kids.
The new kid-focused tracker offers new animated clock faces, customizable accessories and up to eight days of battery life. Fitbit notes the tracker uses a kid-friendly, swim-proof design.
Fitbit’s Ace 3 tracker offers both activity and sleep tracking. The company suggests it’s a great option for kids over the age of six. Plus, the Ace 3 works with Fitbit’s Family Account, allowing parents to check up on their kid’s activity and sleeping to encourage healthy habits.
To make the Ace 3 more exciting for kids, Fitbit announced the popular Minions characters will come to Fitbit in the form of accessory bands this summer. Customers will be able to pick from either ‘Despicable Blue’ or ‘Mischief Black’ Minion-themed bands for the Ace 3. Fitbit’s Minion bands will cost $39.95.
It’s worth noting that those who don’t spring for the new Minion accessories can pick between two new colours for the Ace 3: ‘Black/Sport Red’ and ‘Cosmic Blue/Astro Green.’
The Ace 3 costs $99.95 in Canada, the same as the previous Ace 2 model cost. Canadians can pre-order the Fitbit Ace 3 here — the company says devices will ship by March 15th.
