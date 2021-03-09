League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta launches in Canada on March 29

Riot Games has announced that the open beta forÂ League of Legends: Wild RiftÂ will launch in North America on March 29th.
Anyone in North America will be able to download the beta on either Android or iOS. The game has been available in open beta in Europe and Asia since late last year.
Wild RiftÂ is a 5v5 mobile-optimized take on the classicÂ League of LegendsÂ massively online battle arena (MOBA) experience. The game has been a long time coming, as it was first revealed in October 2019.
An official release date for the full version of the game has not yet been confirmed.
Correction:Â This article originally stated that the beta launches on March 26th. The correct date is March 29th, and this story has been updated accordingly.
