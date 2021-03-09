PREVIOUS|
Google Meet rolls out new ‘Meet Global Dialing subscription’ in Canada

Companies have to pay per-minute for the calls placed

Mar 9, 2021

9:43 AM EST

Google is rolling out a new ‘Meet Global Dialing subscription’ to allow more people around the world to participate in calls.

The subscription feature, which isn’t really formatted like a standard subscription, enables “outbound calls to global destinations and dial-in to meetings from more countries.” Google notes that companies just have to pay per-minute for the calls placed.

Once enabled, users in more than 100 countries will be able to quickly add a phone to a meeting by calling someone, or by using the ‘call me’ feature to use their phone for audio.

“Easily dial in to join a Meet call when you don’t have an internet connection, have limited bandwidth, or are joining from the road, in more than 80 countries,” the search giant outlined in a blog post.

The Meet Global Dialing subscription is now available in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Belgium.

The feature is available for the following tiers: Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Nonprofits, Education Fundamentals, and Education Plus, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Source: Google

