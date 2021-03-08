PREVIOUS|
Virgin Mobile offering $45/25GB win-back offer to some former customers

The carrier has brought back this win-back offer

Mar 8, 2021

9:49 AM EST

Bellâ€™s flanker brand Virgin Mobile is reportedly offering some former customers a $45/25GB win-back offer.

The carrier started offering the win-back deal back in November 2020. Now, users on RedFlagDeals are reporting that the carrier has started offering it once again to select former customers.

The plan comes with unlimited nationwide calling, texting, 1,000 long-distance minutes and waived activation fees. Some former customers have also been offered a $400 device credit.

If you’re interested, you might be able to get something by giving Virgin Mobile a call. Ultimately, as with any other win-back offer, your mileage may vary.

Source: RedFlagDeals

