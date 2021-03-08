PREVIOUS|
Ford recalls 90 Mustang Mach-E models in Canada

The recall is related to loose bolts in the subframe

Ford has recalled a small number of Mustang Mach-E EVs in Canada over loose bolts in the subframe.

So far, there haven’t been any accidents or issues resulting from the loose bolts, but Ford discovered them while performing quality checks.

Owners will need to bring their car in for servicing, and the bolts will be tightened to the correct specification.

Beyond the 90 models affected in Canada, the automaker says 75 in the U.S. will need to be brought in for servicing. In total, there are 1,258 vehicles affected, but a vast majority of them haven’t been shipped yet.

Ford will begin notifying customers on March 22nd.

Via: The Verge

