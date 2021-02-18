Android 12 is here for developers

Google has posted the first build of Android 12 to help developers start getting their apps ready for the operating system’s (OS) launch in the summer.
The most significant visual redesign comes to the Android notification shade that now shows more information than before. The Android Developer website also says that this new design has a smoother feel and animations. Alerts open faster as well.
It’s also easier to copy/paste images and videos on Android 12, making the feature function more like copy and paste does on a PC.
Another cool tool in Android 12 will upgrade haptics to work in conjunction with audio, which should allow developers to offer more enhanced vibration/sound gaming experiences.
Beyond that, Google is also focusing on privacy and OS/app compatibility updates.
Keep in mind that this is just the first version of Android 12. Each new beta drop will likely include new features and designs. The Open Beta for the public is slated to release in May.
Only Google Pixel owners can install the update so far, but it’s not an easy process. You can flash the update, which means wiping your current phone. If you’re comfortable flashing the OS, you can find it at this link.
Only Pixel 3 and newer phones can get the update, leaving the original Pixel and the Pixel 2 out in the cold this time.
Source: Android Developers
