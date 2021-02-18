Asus ROG Phone 5 is the official ROG Phone 3 successor’s name

Asus is preparing to reveal its next gaming-focused handset and the successor to the Asus ROG Phone 3, the ROG Phone 5.
The Taiwan-based company confirmed the official name earlier today on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The post didn’t include any other information about the upcoming handset, however. It’s worth noting that in countries like China, the digit four is usually skipped due to superstitions — sort of like how the number 13 isn’t included on a lot of elevators in North America.
However, the phone is expected to sport a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6,000mAh battery, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
A previously leaked video of the handset showcased that the smartphone will continue to sport a rather noticeable bezel, potentially a 6.8-inch display and a small secondary display on the back designed to show alerts, gaming effects and notifications. The device will also reportedly feature 65W fast charging technology.
Another rumour indicates that Asus will unveil ROG Phone 5 in March in the Chinese market. It’s unclear when or if the smartphone will be released in Canada.
Video Credit: Subhrojit MallickÂ
Source: Weibo, Via: Phone ArenaÂ
