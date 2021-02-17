Nintendo reveals Splatoon 3 for the Switch

During the gaming giant’s recent Direct, Nintendo confirmed the Splatoon 3 is headed to the Switch in 2022.
The title’s reveal trailer didn’t show off much beyond a character creation scene, a post-apocalyptic landscape, a dense city, and, as you may have already guessed, a lot of colourful ink.
Hopefully, the vast desert shown off in the Splatoon 3 trailer indicates that the game will feature a deeper single-player campaign than the barebones offering included in Splatoon 2.
While Splatoon on the Wii U and Splatoon 2 for the Switch are great multiplayer games despite Nintendo Online’s limitations, both titles didn’t really get the attention they deserve.
This time around, it would be great if the squid-kid Inklings managed to find a bigger audience now that the Switch is in more people’s hands.
During the Direct, Nintendo also showed off an HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword and Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Switch. For more on Nintendo’s recent Direct, check out our full recap of the stream.
Comments