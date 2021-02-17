PREVIOUS|
Nintendo reveals Splatoon 3 for the Switch

Get ready to spray ink all over the place again

Feb 17, 2021

6:24 PM EST

Splatoon 3

During the gaming giant’s recent Direct, Nintendo confirmed the Splatoon 3 is headed to the Switch in 2022.

The title’s reveal trailer didn’t show off much beyond a character creation scene, a post-apocalyptic landscape, a dense city, and, as you may have already guessed, a lot of colourful ink.

Hopefully, the vast desert shown off in the Splatoon 3 trailer indicates that the game will feature a deeper single-player campaign than the barebones offering included in Splatoon 2.

While Splatoon on the Wii U and Splatoon 2 for the Switch are great multiplayer games despite Nintendo Online’s limitations, both titles didn’t really get the attention they deserve.

This time around, it would be great if the squid-kid Inklings managed to find a bigger audience now that the Switch is in more people’s hands.

During the Direct, Nintendo also showed off an HD re-release of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword and Mario Golf: Super Rush for the Switch. For more on Nintendo’s recent Direct, check out our full recap of the stream.

