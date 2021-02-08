Apple’s EV talks with Hyundai reportedly break down

The saga surrounding Apple’s electric vehicle project continues.
After several reports indicating that Hyundai and Apple were in talks regarding an electric vehicle manufacturing and parts supply partnership, the car company has confirmed in a new filing that it’s no longer in discussions with the tech giant, according to Bloomberg.
Last month, Hyundai briefly confirmed that it was in talks with Apple regarding a potential partnership with the company. Though that statement was eventually revised to emphasize that it’s working with multiple car manufacturers on self-driving vehicle technology, it seemed like the car manufacturer inadvertently confirmed the Apple Car’s existence.
Next, reports started to emerge that Kia, a company Hyundai holds a significant stake in, would be handling the partnership with Apple. Following this, rumours courtesy of Bloomberg indicated that talks between the companies had broken down because Apple was “upset” Hyundai revealed the two companies were in talks.
However, it’s worth noting that Hyundai and Kia’s new filings could be an effort on the car manufacturer’s part to save face with Apple, with discussions still going on behind the scenes.
Apple has never officially discussed its self-driving electric car project. The company is rumoured to be considering working with several automakers on its electric vehicle partnership.
Source: Bloomberg
