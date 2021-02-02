PlayStation’s ‘Wrap Up’ report breaks down your PS4, PS5 gaming habits in 2020

2020 was a bad year for pretty much everyone, but one fun thing to do in looking back on the year is to see exactly how much they engaged with different types of entertainment.
After all, that’s what makes Spotify Wrapped so popular.
With that in mind, PlayStation has released its own ‘Wrap Up’ for 2020 to provide specific data on your gaming habits. Want to know how many hours you spent on a specific game or even the PS4 in general? How about the number of trophies you earned? There’s info on all of that and more.
Additionally, the PlayStation Wrap Up includes some stats related to your PS5 gaming habits, should you have been able to actually acquire one.
You can generate your own PlayStation 2020 Wrap Up reportÂ until March 2nd, 2021.
Source: PlayStation
Comments