PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s ‘Wrap Up’ report breaks down your PS4, PS5 gaming habits in 2020

Find out how long you played on your PS4/PS5, your most-played games, how many trophies you earned and more

Feb 2, 2021

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 2020 Wrap Up

2020 was a bad year for pretty much everyone, but one fun thing to do in looking back on the year is to see exactly how much they engaged with different types of entertainment.

After all, that’s what makes Spotify Wrapped so popular.

With that in mind, PlayStation has released its own ‘Wrap Up’ for 2020 to provide specific data on your gaming habits. Want to know how many hours you spent on a specific game or even the PS4 in general? How about the number of trophies you earned? There’s info on all of that and more.

Additionally, the PlayStation Wrap Up includes some stats related to your PS5 gaming habits, should you have been able to actually acquire one.

You can generate your own PlayStation 2020 Wrap Up reportÂ until March 2nd, 2021.

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2021

1:01 PM EST

The Source selling ‘limited number’ of PS5 consoles on January 25 [Out of stock]

Resources

Feb 2, 2021

1:43 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in February 2021

News

Feb 2, 2021

2:49 PM EST

Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream opens studio in Montreal

News

Oct 19, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

PlayStation shows Black Lives Matter support with new static PS4 theme

Comments