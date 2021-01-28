You can now buy replacement AirPods Max ear cushions in Canada

Standalone AirPods ear cushions are now available for Apple’s high-end AirPods Max.
The air cushions, which magnetically attach to the AirPods Max, are available in ‘Silver,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Red.’ As expected, they also cost aÂ pricey $85 premium.
Still, the fact that they can be easily popped on and off is great, especially when you compare this to the difficult process usually required to change out most headphone earcups, especially Apple-owned Beats.
It’s also worth noting that you can create different AirPods Max colour combinations by purchasing various cushions. For example, combining Silver AirPods Max with Black ear cushions looks surprisingly great.
While I remain impressed with Apple’s expensive $779 over-ear headphones because their build quality and active noise-cancelling (ANC) is great, they’re undeniably extremely pricey.
