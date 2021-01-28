PREVIOUS|
News

Cybertruck on track for volume production in 2022

Elon Musk says some people might even get their pre-orders in 2021

Jan 28, 2021

10:31 AM EST

0 comments

During the Tesla’s Q4, 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk mentioned that the Cybertruck is progressing well behind the scenes.

The CEO said that the angular pickup’s design has been finalized and that the first few models will likely ship at the end of 2021, but that the bulk of production will take place next year.

Tesla didn’t reveal how this final design differs from the one show off at the reveal event, but we can likely expect it to have a yoke-style steering wheel like the recently refreshed Model S and Model X.

If you’re still hyped for Tesla’sÂ Blade RunnerÂ truck, you can put down and $150 deposit to pre-order one.Â 

While Tesla is growing and becoming a more trustworthy automaker, Musk does have a history of promising release dates and then missing them so take all this with a grain of salt.

Via: EngadgetÂ 

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2021

12:28 PM EST

Tesla facing possible Model S, X recall in U.S., not in Canada yet

News

Jan 18, 2021

2:31 PM EST

Tesla extends battery partnership with Canadian researchers

News

Jul 14, 2020

7:07 PM EDT

Tesla fan spends over 100 hours 3D printing RC Cybertruck

News

Feb 24, 2020

3:57 PM EST

Musk says final Cybertruck design will be slightly better than current model

Comments