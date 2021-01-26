PREVIOUS|
Accessory makers seem to be preparing for the imminent release of Apple’s AirTags

Jan 26, 2021

3:08 PM EST

Nomad Leather AirPods Case

It looks like Apple’s often rumoured AirTags could finally release at some point soon.

Several third-party manufacturers seem to be in the process of preparing marketing materials for various accessories related to Apple’s often-rumoured Bluetooth tracker, indicating an official reveal is coming soon.

For example, according to Twitter user @iMatteo_Pau, Spigen briefly listed a leather AirTags case on Amazon.Â  There are also leaked images courtesy of Evan Blass regarding Nomad’s accessory plans for Apple’s Bluetooth tracker.

Spigen’s AirTags case seems to be a leather holder with a cut out in the middle the device pops into, coupled with a clip.

AirTags glasses strap

On the other hand, Nomad’s leather case is a small pouch with a ring on it that the AirTags can slide into. The company also revealed an amusing looking glasses holding strap that AirTags can be attached to. Why someone would want to attach a Bluetooth tracker to their glasses strap is beyond me.

AirTags are rumoured to work very similar to Tile’s Bluetooth tracking devices but will leverage existing Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks to better pinpoint their location. The device will also reportedly feature ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, giving AirTags the ability to even more precisely broadcast their location.

Image credit: Evan Blass (Voice)

Source: @iMatteo_Pau, Evan Blass (Voice) Via: 9to5Mac

