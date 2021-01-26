iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 are now available, include Bluetooth type settings, bug fixes

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 are now available on the iPhone and iPad.
While this latest update isn’t as substantial as iOS 14.3/iPadOS 14.3, it does include a few notable new features. For example, there’s now a new option that allows users to classify Bluetooth audio device types to identify headphones correctly for audio notifications.
Other fixes include artifacts being removed from HDR photos, the Fitness widget not showing updated Activity data and auto-fill keyboard suggestions.
Below you can find the full release notes for the updates:
Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera
Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications
Notifications for when the camera on your â€ŒiPhoneâ€Œ is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in â€ŒiPhone 12â€Œ, iPhone 12 mini, â€ŒiPhone 12 Proâ€Œ andÂ iPhone 12 Pro Max
This release also fixes the following issues:
Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with â€ŒiPhone 12 Proâ€Œ
Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
Audio stories from the News app in CarPlayÂ may not resume after being paused for spoken directions orÂ Siri
Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen.
To download either iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update.’ If the update is available on your device, it should appear after a few seconds.
