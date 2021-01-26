EB Games Canada reportedly displayed buyers’ personal data when in queue for PS5

Several EB Games Canada customers are reporting that the retailer’s website leaked personal information when they attempted to purchase a PlayStation 5 online.
Speaking toÂ MobileSyrup, two EB Games customers asking to remain anonymous reported that the issue started this morning following the restock of the highly sought-after PlayStation console.
According to the two individuals, EB Games’ site experienced an issue during the checkout process that resulted in the personal information of other customers being displayed. This included customers’ names, addresses and phone numbers, although no credit card information has been reported to have leaked.
One of the individuals provided the following images of what customers were able to see on EB Games’ website, with personal information being blocked out so as to protect peoples’ privacy.
The individuals also both pointed to a Reddit thread containing reports from other customers about the same issue.
EB Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The retailer has also not yet publicly addressed the issue on its social media channels, where other customers have been reporting the issue as well.
You need to sort out your website, I just got someone's purchase details.
Image to follow.@GameDealsCanada
— Kryss@ACNH+Squadrons ðŸ’™ (@kryss101010) January 26, 2021
@EBGamesCanada @PS5StockAlerts @PS5Console Someone better get fired for this- multiple people on your site had glitches that released PERSONAL INFO OF OTHER CUSTOMERS who were checking out…. pic.twitter.com/9UNcghZQQ5
— vic (@VictoriaCheung7) January 26, 2021
We’ll update this story once we receive a response from EB Games Canada.
Image credit: EB Games Canada
Comments