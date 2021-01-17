PREVIOUS
Public Mobile offering month of free service, 5GB bonus data with select plans

The offer is available to new customers

Jan 17, 2021

1:12 PM EST

Public Mobile

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is currently offering a month of free service on new activations and 5GB of bonus data on select plans.

“For a limited time only, get a month of free service when you enter your email below and activate on any plan by February 8. Plus, get 5GB of free data on any plan $25/mo or more,” the offer reads.

The offer is available to new customers who submit their email address online, and then activate online using the same email address they submitted by the February 8th deadline. If you need a SIM, you can order it online and will arrive within three to seven days. If you already have a SIM, you can activate it online with the same email address.

The one-time credit amount will be equal to the plan activated and will be automatically applied to eligible rate plans. The discount will be applied within 30 days of activation.

Public Mobile notes that the one-time 5GB data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or the rate plan changes.

You can learn more about the offer here.

