Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Canadian pricing and availability

Samsung’s newest flagship Galaxy phones are here — the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. The South Korean company unveiled the new smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11th.
Packed with fancy new features like advanced 100x zoom cameras, 120Hz displays and more, there is plenty to be excited about. Plus, Samsung unveiled some new accessories, including the new Galaxy Buds+.
If you’re wondering how to get your hands on the latest phones and gadgets from Samsung in Canada, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find all the pre-order details, pricing and availability information for buying the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra from Samsung in Canada, or from the Canadian carriers.
Author’s note: The below information will be updated as carrier details become available. If a carrier is missing, they have not yet made S20 details available.
Samsung Canada
Pre-orders for the S20 line go live starting February 11th and run until March 5th. Pre-orders include the Galaxy Buds+ as a gift-with-purchase. The retail launch is on March 6th, 2020. Below are the outright prices for the smartphones.
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $1,319.99
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – $1,579.99
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB (Cosmic Black only) – $1,779.99
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB – $1,849.99
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB (Cosmic Grey only) – $2,109.99
Eastlink
Customers can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra from Eastlink. Pre-orders are available until March 5th, and those who pre-order will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+. Pricing is as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – $0 upfront on easyTab, $45 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – $0 upfront on easyTab, $55 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB – $0 upfront on easyTab, $65 per month for 24 months
You can learn more here.
Rogers
Rogers has the new Samsung Galaxy S20 line available as well, boasting that the devices are ‘5G Ready.’ Pre-orders are available now and run until March 5th. Customers get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ with the pre-order. The pricing is available below.
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – $0 upfront, $35 per month financing with Upfront Edge
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – $0 upfront, $55 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue or Black – $0 upfront, $45 per month financing with Upfront Edge
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue or Black – $0 upfront, $65.83 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB in Blue or Black – $0 upfront, $74.16 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $0 upfront, $55 per month financing with Upfront Edge
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $0 upfront, $77.08 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB in Grey – $0 upfront, $87.91 per month financing
It’s worth noting that Upfront Edge reduces the monthly financing cost if users return the device at the end of two years, or pay the difference to keep it.
You can learn more here.
Fido
Customers who reserve any new Galaxy S20 device with Fido using the new Fido Payment Program before March 5th will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+. The pricing is detailed below.
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue and Grey – $520 down plus $33.33 per month financing with the Fido Payment Program
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue and Black – $780 down plus $33.33 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB – $980 down plus $33.33 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $1,050 down plus $33.33 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB – $1,310 down plus $33.33 per month financing
You can learn more here.
Bell
If you pre-order any of the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones with Bell before March 5th, you’ll get complimentary Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The prices are detailed below.
- Bell SmartPay financing + Device Return Option
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – $0 down with $35 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue or Black – $0 down with $45 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in Grey – $0 down with $55 per month financing
- Bell SmartPay financing
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – $0 down with $55 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue or Black – $0 down with $65.84 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $0 down with $77.09 per month financing
- Subsidized phone
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – $450 on a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $125 per month
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue or Black – $700 on a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $125 per month
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $950 on a two-year Premium Plus plan starting at $125 per month
You can learn more here.
Virgin Mobile
Virgin Mobile’s website currently says the Galaxy S20 5G is ‘coming soon’ and lists the date March 6, 2020.
Videotron
Videotron’s website currently lists the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G as ‘coming’ soon. However, clicking the link associated with the ‘coming soon’ redirects users back to Videotron’s home page.
Telus
Telus’ website includes a pre-order option for the new Galaxy S20 phones. Like the others, customers who pre-order get free Galaxy Buds+ with the phone. The pricing is listed below:
- Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue and Grey – $0 down, $31.67 per month financing with Bring-It-Back / $0 down with $55 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB in Blue and Black – $0 down, $40 per month financing with Bring-It-Back / $0 down with $65.83 per month financing
- Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB in Blue and Black – $0 down, $46.67 per month financing with Bring-It-Back / $0 down with $74.17 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB in Grey – $0 down, $49.17 per month financing with Bring-It-Back / $0 down with $77.08 per month financing
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB in Grey – $0 down, $57.92 per month financing with Bring-It-Back / $0 down with $87.92 per month financing
You can learn more here.
SaskTel
SaskTel has launched a pre-order form for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra devices. As with the others, SaskTel is offering a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ with pre-orders of a Galaxy S20 device. The pre-order offer is available until March 1st.
Customers must fill out a pre-order form on SaskTel’s website with the model of their choice, pick-up city and location and contact information. Customers who do not pick up their pre-order by end-of-day on March 6th at the selected location or SaskTel will cancel their pre-order. The pricing details are below.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB in Blue or Grey – Starts at $0 on a two-year term + $35.58 per month Plus Pricing or $853.99 on a two-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB/512GB in Blue or Black – Starts at $0 on a two-year term + $45.83 per month Plus Pricing or $1,099.99 on a two-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB/512GB in Grey – Starts at $0 on a two-year term + $56.54 per month Plus Pricing or $1,356.99 on a two-year term
You can learn more here.
More to come…
