PREVIOUS|
News

Twitter user makes Pokémon Red playable in profile picture

I choose you, Squirtle!

Jan 12, 2021

8:06 AM EST

0 comments

I love Pokémon, but this might be a little much.

Gameloft Montreal programmer Constantin Liétard has made a script that allows Twitter users to play Pokémon Red in his Twitter profile picture.

All you have to do is tweet button inputs as replies to the original post to control protagonist Red in the game.

Every 15 seconds, the script will pull the most popular commands from the thread and use them in the game.

Image

Liétard’s Red avatar seems to be in a cave, but it’s hard to say which one since Pokémon, Red, Blue and Green have tons of them.

The Twitter thread picked Squirtle, who has already evolved to Wartortle, at the time of writing.

This seems similar to ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon, albeit at an even slower pace. It’s unclear how many replies a single thread can have, but it’s possible they might find out as more Twitter users take part.

Source: Constantin Liétard 

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2021

6:56 PM EST

Twitter has ‘permanently suspended’ Donald Trump’s account

Business

Jan 11, 2021

4:24 PM EST

Microsoft, Google and Facebook halt political contributions following Capitol attack

News

Jan 11, 2021

8:07 PM EST

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was Canada’s most tweeted-about game in 2020

Comments