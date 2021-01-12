Twitter user makes Pokémon Red playable in profile picture

I love Pokémon, but this might be a little much.
Gameloft Montreal programmer Constantin Liétard has made a script that allows Twitter users to play Pokémon Red in his Twitter profile picture.
You can now play Pokemon Red in my avatar! 🥳
Comment one of those buttons on this tweet:
Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/9RV383BGjW
— Constantin Liétard (@screenshakes) January 8, 2021
All you have to do is tweet button inputs as replies to the original post to control protagonist Red in the game.
Every 15 seconds, the script will pull the most popular commands from the thread and use them in the game.
Liétard’s Red avatar seems to be in a cave, but it’s hard to say which one since Pokémon, Red, Blue and Green have tons of them.
The Twitter thread picked Squirtle, who has already evolved to Wartortle, at the time of writing.
This seems similar to ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon, albeit at an even slower pace. It’s unclear how many replies a single thread can have, but it’s possible they might find out as more Twitter users take part.
Source: Constantin Liétard
Comments