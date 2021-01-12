François-Philippe Champagne sworn in as new Innovation Minister

Former Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has been sworn in as the new Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.
Champagne was sworn in on January 12th virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The appointment follows Navdeep Bains’ decision to not run in the next federal election and to leave cabinet to spend more time with his family.
In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister stated that “in his new role, Minister Champagne will rely on his extensive business experience in the fields of energy, engineering, and innovation to assist our economic recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, create new jobs for Canadians and grow our middle class.”
The release notes that Champagne “deeply understands the needs and priorities of Canadians living in rural communities, including the importance of improving high-speed internet access that will empower communities across the country.”
Bains posted a statement on Twitter outlining his decision to step away from cabinet and says that it’s time for him to put his family first.
“I have lived the Canadian dream; I am the son of a cabinet maker who had the opportunity to serve as a cabinet minister. But it’s time for me to focus on the most important job I have in life, being a Dad,” Bains said in the statement.
My statement on my decision not to run in the next election and leaving cabinet:
Ma déclaration sur ma décision de ne pas me présenter aux prochaines élections et de me retirer du Conseil des ministres : pic.twitter.com/c5OKDgXmfE
— Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) January 12, 2021
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a statement outlining that Bains “worked tirelessly to create more opportunities for Canadians and will be missed at the cabinet table.”
Bains was appointed the role of Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development in November 2015. During his time in the position, Bains created a policy directive that requires the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to consider affordability and fairness for Canadians in its decisions.
Last year, Bains detailed efforts to reduce mid-range phone plans by 25 percent within two years, and his office has since published quarterly reports outlining progress towards this objective.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bains has worked to ensure that Canada obtains rapid testing kits, 3D-printed face shields and other tools to help fight against the virus. More recently, Bains introduced the proposed Digital Charter Implementation Act to modernize Canadian privacy laws.
More to come…
Image credit: @FP_Champagne
Comments