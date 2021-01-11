Otterbox branches out into gaming with Xbox accessories lineup

Smartphone accessory maker Otterbox is expanding its product offerings with a new lineup of gaming gear.
Specifically, the ‘Otterbox Gaming’ portfolio is designed for Xbox as part of Microsoft’s cloud gaming initiatives (formerly known as ‘xCloud’). With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers can stream more than one hundred titles to their Android devices, and Otterbox’s accessories are designed specifically with that in mind.
The first of these is an adjustable ‘Mobile Gaming Clip’ that can attach virtually any smartphone to your Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It can also connect to Otterbox’s Easy Grip Controller Shell, another new accessory that lets you add Otterbox’s signature rubberized rugged casings to your controller.
Comments