PREVIOUS|
News

Sennheiser unveils IE 300 in-ear earbuds at CES 2021

These new earbuds cost $400 CAD

Jan 11, 2021

7:03 PM EST

0 comments

At CES 2021, German electronics maker Sennheiser has unveiled its new IE 300 in-ear earbuds.

These earbuds offer a 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer that Sennheiser says was manufactured at its headquarters in Germany. An XWB ensures superior sound quality as well as a balanced signature and excellent sonic accuracy, according to the company.

Sennheiser says that the earbuds membrane foil minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion. There’s also a transducer back volume that’s designed to minimize reflection within the device’s housing chamber and get rid of masking resonances in the ear canal, which should offer improved treble.

The IE 300 has an adjustable flexible ear hook, silicone and memory foam ear adaptors that come n three different sizes. This sound is to offer noise isolation and comfort for long listening sessions.

The Sennheiser IE 300 costs $399.95 CAD and will be available starting January 19th.

Sennheiser is also announcing the availability of the HD 250BT in the North American market. These Bluetooth headphones offer a durable form factor, punchy bass and support for high-quality codecs as well as Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.

The HD 250BT cost $89.95 CAD. It’s unclear when the headphones will be released in Canada.

Related Articles

News

Aug 30, 2018

7:08 PM EDT

Sennheiser’s newest headphones are a pair of high-end wireless earbuds

News

Jan 11, 2021

9:08 PM EST

Vizio updates its existing high-end TVs for 4K/120Hz gaming

News

Jan 11, 2021

8:07 PM EST

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was Canada’s most tweeted-about game in 2020

News

Jan 11, 2021

6:49 PM EST

Sony reveals release months for several PlayStation 5 exclusives

Comments