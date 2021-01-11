At CES 2021, German electronics maker Sennheiser has unveiled its new IE 300 in-ear earbuds.
These earbuds offer a 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer that Sennheiser says was manufactured at its headquarters in Germany. An XWB ensures superior sound quality as well as a balanced signature and excellent sonic accuracy, according to the company.
Sennheiser says that the earbuds membrane foil minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion. There’s also a transducer back volume that’s designed to minimize reflection within the device’s housing chamber and get rid of masking resonances in the ear canal, which should offer improved treble.
The IE 300 has an adjustable flexible ear hook, silicone and memory foam ear adaptors that come n three different sizes. This sound is to offer noise isolation and comfort for long listening sessions.
The Sennheiser IE 300 costs $399.95 CAD and will be available starting January 19th.
Sennheiser is also announcing the availability of the HD 250BT in the North American market. These Bluetooth headphones offer a durable form factor, punchy bass and support for high-quality codecs as well as Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility.
The HD 250BT cost $89.95 CAD. It’s unclear when the headphones will be released in Canada.
