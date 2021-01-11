Google Calendar makes its search button easier to find

Google has shifted the search button in Calendar on Android to the top of the app to make it more accessible for users.
“Changes have been made to the search feature for Calendar Android! The search icon has now moved to the top of your calendar to make it more easily accessible,” the tech giant wrote in an update post.
Although this is a simple change, it does make the experience a lot more intuitive. The search button was previously hidden within the side hamburger menu and somewhat hard to find, so this change puts it front and centre.
The change appears to have rolled out to all Android users, but you may need to update your app to see the new UI button. Google notes that “the search icon updates will be launched to Calendar iOS shortly.”
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments