Microsoft Teams to get new ‘Dynamic View’ mode in March

Microsoft is going to roll out a new ‘Dynamic View’ mode for Teams soon, according to the tech giant’s product roadmap.
The new viewing mode will allow users to share content alongside participants. This mode will be great for meetings where someone is presenting slides or if users are watching an event together.
“Dynamic view automatically optimizes shared content and video participants in Teams meetings. New controls let you personalize the view to suit your preferences and needs, such as the ability to show shared content and specific participants side-by-side,” Microsoft notes.
At the moment, video feeds of participants are displayed quite small when people are presenting or sharing their screen. The product roadmap notes that Dynamic Mode will be available for all users in March.
Microsoft has been working to improve Teams over the course of the past 10 months and has added several new features, including virtual breakout rooms and ‘together mode,’ to make video calling amid the pandemic easier.
Source: Microsoft
