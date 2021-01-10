Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here are eight Canadian-made games to look out for in 2021
- Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Unpacked event
- Samsung Canada accidentally confirms upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds
- Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S21 series on January 14
- Three feature-rich Huawei products that should be on your radar for 2021
- Apple AirTags design shown off in new leaked 3D animation
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag shows up in Canadian Equipment List database
- Bell Let’s Talk Day set for January 28, TikTok and Pinterest join initiative
- Nintendo to acquire Vancouver-based Luigi’s Mansion developer Next Level Games
- COVID Alert now works on the iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus
- Tesla updates Supercharger map with 44 prospective chargers in Canada
