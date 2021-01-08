University of Toronto startup develops app for measuring your feet

If you’re looking to buy some shoes online and you don’t have a ruler handy, an iPhone app coming out of the University of Toronto startup community can help you out.
The app’s name is Xesto fit and its premise is simple. Point your phone at your foot, take a few pictures and you’ll get your foot size.
The cool aspect of the app is that it uses the FaceID camera on iPhone X and newer devices since that camera can sense depth. It also has a database of popular shoe sizes based on the manufacturer’s measurements so it can recommend the perfect shoe fit for your foot.
When I took the app for a spin it told me that my foot is 26.89 cm long and 10.16 cm wide and then suggested that I wear a size 10 shoe. I’ve never worn anything over a size 9 and a half in my life so I guess this is a pretty close recommendation, but I’m hesitant to trust it.
If you want to try out the app yourself you’ll need an iPhone X or newer with FaceID and then you can download the app from the iOS app store.
Source: University of Toronto
