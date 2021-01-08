With 2021 in full swing, let’s start this year off on the right foot with a new contest!
Up for grabs is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from our friends at Bell. You can check out this foldable Android-powered device here.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports Samsung’s foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 7.6-inch panel and a 1765 x 2208 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, Android 10 and a Snapdragon 865+ processor. The cover screen features a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel with an 816 x 2260 pixel resolution.
There’s also a triple rear-facing camera setup with three 12-megapixel sensors with ultrawide, telephoto and wide lenses. There are two 10-megapixel selfie cameras, including one on the larger 7.6-inch panel and another on the 6.23-inch cover screen.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends January 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.
