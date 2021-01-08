This concept device looks like a unique mix of a Nintendo Switch and a laptop

Lenovo and NEC have revealed a concept device for CES 2021 that looks like an interesting mix between a Nintendo Switch and a laptop.
Dubbed the LaVie Mini, the device features an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display with a white and gold colour scheme and backlit keys, giving it a rather distinctive look. On top of that, the LaVie Mini would sport an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, and a 26 WHr battery.
All of these specs help give the device laptop-like functionality, but it doesn’t stop there. By folding back the keyboard and attaching a gaming controller, you can effectively turn the LaVie Mini into a Nintendo Switch-like system.
Of course, with the bigger screen and beefier specs, the LaVie Mini would actually be more akin to PC gaming than playing on the Switch, albeit with the form factor of Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid. Like the Switch, though, the LaVie Mini also has a dock so you can connect to and play with a larger display.
It’s important to stress that this is just a concept; it’s not yet an actual device that’s set to become commercially available. Still, it’s an intriguing design that would be neat to see fully realized down the line.
Via: Engadget
