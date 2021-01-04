Apple reportedly planning to expand LiDAR sensor to entire iPhone 13 series

Apple will reportedly expand its LiDAR sensor to the entire iPhone 13 series, as opposed to only adding it to the Pro and Pro Max models.
This latest rumour comes from a new report from Taiwanese publication, DigiTimes, which cites supply chain sources.
Apple first introduced the LiDAR sensor on the iPad Pro in March 2020 and then expanded it to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.
The sensor gives shooters an improved understanding of depth and allows devices to measure large objects better. It essentially does this by measuring distance based on how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back. The sensor is able to reflect light on an object up to five metres away.
Among other things, this technology allows for enhanced augmented reality (AR) experiences. With the sensor, augmented reality experiences are able to pass in front of real-world objects more realistically.
Apple is known to roll out new features on higher-end devices before slowly introducing them to lower-end devices. For instance, Apple only offered OLED displays with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, but then rolled it out for the entire iPhone 12 series.
It’s currently unknown if Apple will return to its traditional September iPhone launch window in 2021, but we’ll likely learn more as additional leaks and rumours surface.
