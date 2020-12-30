PREVIOUS|
News

Bell to increase internet plans by $3 to $6 for some customers starting March 2021

Dec 30, 2020

10:34 AM EST

0 comments

Bell

Bell has announced its near-yearly price adjustment.

At the beginning of November, the Quebec-based carrier notified some customers of an internet rate increase of $3 to $6 depending on their plan. These price increases won’t apply to their bills until March 2021.

Bell also notified a limited number of Bell Mobility customers about an upcoming price change to Roam Better, which is either a $1 or $2 increase depending on the plan type.

Additionally, the carrier says that the price increases better support the ongoing network, service and content investments while still providing value in a competitive marketplace.

Bell isn’t the only carrier to increase its prices; Telus announced back in September of a price hike of $5 for its internet rates. Telus’ rate increase kicked in back in November when Bell originally made its announcement.

Related Articles

News

Dec 28, 2020

12:24 PM EST

Bell, Rogers and Telus offering free AirPods with iPhone 12 purchases

News

Dec 27, 2020

12:45 PM EST

Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian was 2020’s most pirated TV show

News

Dec 28, 2020

2:51 PM EST

Bell rebrands 10 iHeartRadio Canada radio stations as ‘Move’

Comments